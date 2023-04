Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar seem to be having a cold war online these days. When it comes to Kangana, the actress has been not holding back while talking about the filmmaker, be it on Twitter or on Instagram. While the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director has been sharing cryptic posts on his Instagram handle. The filmmaker recently shared recently posted a cryptic note online in Hindi. It comes after Karan's old interview went viral when he confessed to almost killing Anushka Sharma's career. And now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Karan's cryptic post. Also Read - Karan Johar gets all cryptic about 'ilzaam' amidst backlash over sabotaging Anushka Sharma career video; says, 'Hum jhunkne walon mein se nahi'

Kangna Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar's cryptic post

Kangana Ranaut is not the one to mince her words when it comes to sharing her thoughts online. And when it comes to talking about Karan Johar, she goes all out, bashing him. And Kangana has reacted to Karan's post in Hindi. The Emergency actress shares that there was a time when he would poke fun at her English with his nepotism gang on national television and insult her. Kangana shared that they would bully her because she couldn't speak English.

Kangana Ranaut further shares, "Aaj inki Hindi dekh ke khayal aaya, abhi toh sirf tumhari Hindi sudhari hai, aage aage dekho hota hai kya." Kangana Ranaut did not react to Karan's cryptic post directly. She shared a post which was shared online by the paparazzi. Check out Kangana's reaction to Karan's post here:

Kangana Ranaut on Karan wanting to kill Anushka Sharma's career

A couple of days ago, Karan Johar's interview in which he confessed to almost killing Anushka Sharma's career went viral in Entertainment News. Kangana back then had reacted to the same saying that Chacha Choudhary has this work only. Karan's remark did not go down well although it was said in jest and humour. Apurva Asrani and Vivek Agnihotri also slammed the statement.

Seeing all the hate, Karan had posted a note in Hindi in which he said that people might shade him and accuse him of a lot of things but he won't bow down to them. Karan wrote that however much they paint him in the bad light, his truth is his victory. Just a couple of weeks ago, Priyanka Chopra had shared about being cornered in Bollywood and Kangana accused Karan of banning her from the industry.