Priyanka Chopra who will soon be seen on Citadel has said that she was fed up of politics in Bollywood. She said that she was not getting cast in projects she would have liked to do. The actress also said that getting work meant being friends with certain cliques, a game she is not adept at playing. Priyanka Chopra said that after her music video she decided to move abroad. She said she had worked in Bollywood for a long time, and did not hesitate from exploring newer pastures. Kangana Ranaut has reacted on this comment very sharply. She has said that talented outsiders do not get chances as Karan Johar runs the whole show like a mafia. Take a look at her tweets....

This is what ⁦@priyankachopra⁩ has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry” a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her (1/2) https://t.co/PwrIm0nni5 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

This obnoxious, jealous, mean and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2023

Priyanka Chopra has not taken any name in her interview. We wonder how she will react to what Kangana Ranaut just said. In fact, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan were on his show as well.