and are making a lot of noise on social media. The couple, who got married last year, have never failed to make our hearts skip a beat. Be it their red carpet outings or PDAs, the couple never fail to top the trends chart. Things have jazzed up ever since reports related to Alia and Ranbir roped in to play Goddess Sita and Lord Ram in 's Ramayana cropped up. The news comes at a time when Om Raut’s Adipurush is set to hit the theatres. It is also based on the epic Ramayana. and are part of the film. Coming back to Ramayana and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and reports related to the duo making an impact on screen with their impeccable chemistry after . Also Read - Adipurush: After Ranbir Kapoor, Ram Charan to buy 10000 tickets of Prabhas starrer

’s comment

Well, we must inform you that actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the reports in an extensive post on Instagram Stories. Also Read - KRK claims Akshay Kumar gave 'supari' to kill him in jail; adds Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan have nothing 'to do with my murder'

She said, “Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana... Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry... known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama.” Also Read - Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her crush, dream destination and other favourites in a live session with fans

Kangana added, “Whereas a young southern superstar who is known to be self-made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features... is offered to play Ravana...What kind of Kalyuga is this?? No pale-looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama .... Jai Shri Ram (folded hands emoji)."

“If you hit me once I will hit you till you dead!!! Don't mess with me stay away!!!!" she concluded.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s project

The two shared the screen space for the first time in Brahmastra. The film also featured .