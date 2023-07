Kangana Ranaut is known for her honest opinions, reactions, blunt statements and also controversies. And the Queen actress's name has been linked to a lot of controversies over the years. And also, there have been shocking behind the scenes from films and otherwise that have come forward, much to the shock of her fans and the audience. However, if Kangana Ranaut comes across something interesting, the actress herself responds to stuff. And that's what has happened now, Kangana reacted to reports of allegedly kissing Vir Das too hard during a scene for Revolver Rani. And she has also talked about Hrithik Roshan in the same breath. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor baffled by the intensity of Kangana Ranaut’s claims of calling them a ‘Farzi’ couple; they do not know her more than ‘hello’

Kangana Ranaut allegedly kissed Vir Das too hard?

Well, a report in an entertainment news portal revealed that the character of Kangana Ranaut in Revolver Rani was so intense that her kiss with Vir Das turned very passionate too. In the movie, Kangana plays and politician, Alka Singh, who falls in love with Vir Das' character, who is shown as a Bollywood star. There's a scene in which Kangana's character is being taken to jail, she asks for some time and drags Vir Das's character to a room and kisses him wildly. And apparently, it left Vir with bleeding lips. Koimoi.com reports a source quoted by Hindustan Times that no actress has played such a 'manizing character

Kangana Ranaut reacts to allegedly kissing Vir Das too hard

Kangana Ranaut reacts to allegedly kissing Vir Das too hard

Kangana Ranaut is not the one to mince her words and she will also react to rumours around her swiftly. And in her own way, this time, Kangana reacted to allegedly kissing Vir Das too hard. She said, "Hrithik Roshan ke baad maine vichare Vir Das ki izzat loot li? Yeh kab hua??" she wrote with laughing emoticons. Check out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story here:

Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan go way back and share a nasty fight which led to legal battles too. Kangana has claimed that she had an affair with Hrithik while shooting for Krrish 3. This comes after Kangana allegedly called him her silly ex. Hrithik had demanded an apology for the same. A lot of naming-shaming happened after that.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be seen in Emergency and Chandramukhi 2. Vir Das, on the other hand, has organised the biggest tour which spreads across 33 countries.