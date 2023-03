Kangana Ranaut often dominates headlines for her controversial statements. She doesn’t stay behind or hesitate to pass her brutal comments expressing her thoughts against Bollywood celebrities. There have been times when the Queen actress has taken a dig at Deepika Padukone. However, recently Kangana lauded the Pathaan actress for her presence at the Oscars 2023. To this netizens reacted shockingly as how she has words of praise for whom she took dig in the past. Also Read - Lock Upp season 2: Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor's show has FINALISED this regional star?

reacted to all those in doubt with her comment on being a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards. She took to her Twitter handle to reply to all those acting shocked that she praised DP. Kangana wrote, "don't overthink, I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai. She further at Bollywood people stating "bollywoodias may have failed but I haven't"

All those acting shocked that I praised DP,don’t overthink,I am a very simple person I just follow Krishna/Dharma n he says kisi ko undeserving credit dena anachar hai lekin kisi ko deserving credit na dena usse bada anachar/paap hai,bollywoodias may have failed but I haven’t ? https://t.co/u4WKhEHmgr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 15, 2023

After the Oscars 2023, Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and lauded Deepika for making the nation proud. She wrote, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding the entire nation together, carrying its image, and reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best."

Well, this is not for the first time Kangana Ranaut has praised a Bollywood celebrity. In the past she has appreciated her female colleagues. She credited for creating a shift in Hindi cinema with and the industry got the opportunity to make films like Queen and . She also defended when a journalist made fun of her. She also lauded calling her talented for doing better in films.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her ambitious project Emergency. She will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a film based on Emergency moment that took place in 1975. Emergency marks her soul directorial project after Manikarnika. Apart from this, she has Tejas and 2 in the pipeline.