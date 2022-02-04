Ekta Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut got together for the launch of their new reality show, Lock Upp. It is going to come on MX Player. BollywoodLife exclusively told you that Poonam Pandey is one of the celebs on the show. Now, reports are coming in that Rohman Shawl is also going to be on the reality show. Kangana Ranaut is going to host the show for an OTT platform. Rohman Shawl has been a model for top designers like Sabyasachi, JJ Valaya and others in the past. He also did a music video with Erica Fernandes. This is going to be his foray into the reality show. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru co-star Avneet Kaur brings home a swanky car worth Rs 80 lakh; pens 'dreams coming true' [VIEW PICS]

Last night, Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen were seen in Bandra. He covered his head with a denim jacket. We wonder if it was after the launch of the show. Speculations of the two splitting did the rounds after some portals reported that he had moved out of her Khar residence. He had been living with Sushmita Sen and her two daughters for a long time. In a day, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl confirmed that their love affair was indeed over. But they said that the friendship was indeed there. Also Read - Lock Upp: First contestant of Kangana Ranaut-Ekta Kapoor OTT reality show revealed? Get ready to be SHOCKED [EXCLUSIVE]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

The handsome hunk is from Kashmir. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been very supportive of one another. The young man also wrote about how he has been feeling low after the split. We guess that Sushmita Sen is spending time with him before he gets locked up on the show. It seems the contestants will fight it out for basic essentials on the show. The format is harder than Bigg Boss. Also, the content can be adult as it is coming on OTT. There is immense excitement around it. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut slams journalist for asking about Deepika Padukone's clothes; says 'I can't promote her film here, sit down'