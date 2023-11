Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan have given us the best movies. Who can ever forget Tanu Weds Manu? It has been one of the best movies and we all love this on-screen jodi. The films have always been entertaining and fun. Now, this hit jodi is back on-screens with another hit project. Yes, we will finally get to see Tanu and Manu back with new characters. They will be reuniting for an upcoming pan-India psychological thriller film. The production of the film began on Saturday. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Channel your inner celebrity with these Top 5 leather jackets

Kangana took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed that she is starting her new journey. She shared a picture of the pooja done on the sets and wrote, "Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller. Other details coming soon. For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script."

Take a look at Kangana Ranaut's tweet:

Today in Chennai we started filming our new film, a psychological thriller.

Other details coming soon.

For now need all your support and blessings for this very unusual and exciting script ? pic.twitter.com/GERsIYLsR7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2023

The film will be directed by Thalaivii director Vijay. Kangana also shared another picture where superstar Rajinikanth was present on the sets of the film. Kangana shared her excitement and also said that she is missing R Madhavan who will join them soon.

Kangana wrote, "On our first day of the shoot God of Indian cinema Thalaivar himself thrilled us with a surprise visit on our set. What a lovely day!! Missing Maddy @ActorMadhavan as he joins us soon @Tridentartsoff @rajinikanth @sanjayragh"

On our first day of the shoot God of Indian cinema Thalaivar himself thrilled us with a surprise visit on our set.

What a lovely day!! Missing Maddy @ActorMadhavan as he joins us soon ❤️ @Tridentartsoffc @rajinikanth @sanjayragh pic.twitter.com/DNE87M9Uru — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 18, 2023

The music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Nirav Shah is the Director of Photography (DOP). The film will release in Hindi and Tamil. As soon as Kangana shared the news, fans started rooting for the jodi. They also said that they want Tanu Weds Manu 3.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film

Apart from this film , Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Emergency which also marks her first solo directorial film. R Madhavan will also be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn in a thriller directed by Vikas Bahl.