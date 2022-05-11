Kangana Ranaut's presence at Salman Khan's Eid party at Arpita Khan Sharma's house was a bit surprising for many as she often claims that he is been boycotted by the Bollywood members. However, seems like slowly Kangana is getting settled with the Bollywood members and is happy with this positive change as well. However, she still feels there is a lot of insecurity about her work in Bollywood. Recently Okanagan who attended the bash by Salman Kahn spoke to Sidharth Kanna in interaction and revealed how everyone at the party was talking about her Dhaakad trailer. Also Read - Jayeshbhai Jordaar star Ranveer Singh follows Spider-Man Tom Holland and Batman Robert Pattinson's footsteps before his film's release – here's how

" These people don't want to praise me. Sometimes, I feel there is no lobby but people have a lot of their insecurities. The other day, Kiara met and she praised me. She said to watch both the films (Dhaakad and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2) and this and that. I don't think there is pressure. I always say everyone is a feminist till they actually see a woman rise. Phir thoda sa hurt hota hai (It hurts a bit). I went to a Bollywood party (Arpita Khan's Eid bash). Every person in the party was only talking about the trailer. When you are so impressed by a trailer--all of you--why is it so hidden then?"

She even added that she is always the first one to praise others work, " Whenever I see some work, whether it is RRR or Pushpa, I praise it. I was the first one to praise The Kashmir Files. I was the first one to praise for Mimi. I'm always the first one. There is no work, which I like and I don't praise. It's not like I'll do 'Arre wah wah' for every film that's coming. But if touches my heart and it's good work, I definitely praise it,"