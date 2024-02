Kangana Ranaut, who is known to drop jaws and raise eyebrows with her shocking and bold revelations, recently made a big statement about the giant OTT platforms. The actress got candid and stated that the current situations of almost all OTT platforms are not in a good state and how they are running in huge losses. The Queen actress stated that contrary to what people think, OTT platforms are currently in panic mode. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan mentions Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone while talking about change in the industry; here's what she said

Kangana Ranaut: All OTT giants are running at losses

Kangana Ranaut was recently invited as a celebrity guest at an event of TV9 Bharatvarsh. She got candid about a lot of things. Be it the kind of films she wants to do, the current state of Bollywood, and more. However, what caught everyone's attention was when the Tanu Weds Manu actress got candid about the current situation of OTT. On being asked if OTT has become a better opportunity and medium for actors, the actress said, ''You are portraying a very rosy picture of OTT. It had a bit of an upsurge at the beginning of COVID, where everyone felt it looked promising. Then there was this great fall. I can say with certain assurance that none of them (the platforms) are performing well. They are all running at losses.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's Queen 2 is in the making? Vikas Bahl shares MAJOR update on the script

Kangana further added that although the OTT platforms have subscribers in millions, they are unfortunately failing to attract new audiences, which is a big setback for them. She also mentioned how OTT has divided the theater-going audience into compartments. Kangana also said that OTT has taken away the audience from all the moderate-budget films, like Queen, Piku, English Vinglish, from the theaters.

She also emphasized that if a movie like Queen was released today, it wouldn't be a massive hit as OTT has taken away most of the audience. Kangana said that the audience which earlier used to watch films on TV has now shifted to watching those same films on OTT platforms, hence even selling your film to specific TV channels is not profitable enough.