has often talked about facing nepotism in the industry. She never leaves a chance to take a big at Bollywood biggies, whom she calls 'Movie Mafia', and keep criticising them every now and then. She often slams , , and others over nepotism or allegedly being a part of 'Bollywood clubs'. But she has a completely different take on nepotism when it comes to . She said that Ekta is the rightful heir of her father and veteran actor . Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Salaar premise, 83 OTT release date, Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release postponed and more

When Kangana was asked about her opinion on Ekta Kapoor who tries to make her place in the industry without using her father's name, she told IANS, "Well people come with certain advantages and disadvantages in every situation. I've said that nepotism is not the issue here. We can't stop people from doing what they want to do. Ekta is the rightful heir of her father in every way of his name, fame, glory, his assets in every way and nobody can deny that and it should not be anybody's concern either, right? I mean, why should anybody object to that?" Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Bollywood celebs and their CRAZIEST fans [VIEW PICS]

She added, "But the problem with the film industry is not that they pass on their wealth, whether it is name, fame or assets to the children. No, the problem that I face was actually that I was bullied in the film industry, and everybody has seen that I was asked to leave the film industry openly in the national newspapers." Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra posts jaw-dropping 'hotness personified' BTS pics from Kangana Ranaut's show

Recalling a few instances on facing nepotism in the industry, Kangana further said, "I was told that please leave the film industry. They said, 'It is not for you' and you know, all that. So, there have been public showdowns where people have told me that I don't belong here. I was mocked for my English; I was mocked for coming from mountains. My journey through my journey, I've seen that."

"But I've never seen Ekta being part of any bully gang. She worked with me in my initial years. She's the first one to give me my first A-lister project. So for me, I have huge respect for her. And, of course, she has come up on her own and she's very, very successful as a woman and as a producer. She inspires me and I hold back. I always tell her that you are the prototype of how one should be if you grew up in privileged families," the actress shared on her bond with Ekta Kapoor.

Kangana is currently hosting Ekta Kapoor's reality show Lock Upp.