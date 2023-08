Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her thoughts on Bollywood, star kids, Karan Johar and more. She does not fear speaking about them in open and criticizes them to the core. Her fights with Karan Johar have always been the talk of the town. She openly talks negative about him and his support to star kids. She feels that he has a Bollywood mafia gang and they all target her and her movies. It was Kangana who introduced the ‘nepotism’ word in the industry and has always blamed Karan Johar for bringing in nepotism in Bollywood. Also Read - Karan Johar asking Kangana Ranaut to quit Bollywood to the actress calling him movie mafia; a look at the duo's controversial history

Recently, Karan Johar spoke about Kangana Ranaut during a press conference. He said that he will welcome Kangana with open arms and also said that he is excited for her upcoming film, Emergency.

Karan Johar talks about Emergency

It happened so that Karan was asked if he would make a film about a political event. While speaking to Indian Express he said, "The emergency is being made and I am excited to watch it." Kangana has now reacted to this statement.

Kangana reacts to Karan’s statement

She took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said that she is scared of Karan Johar’s support to Emergency. She wrote, “Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me… Ha ha I am scared now very scared … because he is excited again …”

Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful… https://t.co/iruVo5wq5o — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 22, 2023

For the unversed, Karan and Kangana’s issues began when the latter appeared on Koffee With Karan six years ago.

Emergency is set to release on November 24, 2023 and Kangana Ranaut will play the role of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Milind Soman, Mahima Chaudhry, Shreyas Talpade and others.