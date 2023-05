Kangana Ranaut does not mince her words when she says anything and it has cost her dearly for years. The actress has lost money and a lot of it because of her outspoken and brutally honest opinions. Kangana Ranaut recently shared a tweet by Elon Musk and also shared her side of the story in which she revealed she lost money for sharing her thoughts. Be it on Instagram or on Twitter or in interviews and so on, Kangana Ranaut has been sharing her views. Also Read - When Karan Johar strongly suggested Kangana Ranaut to leave the industry and do something else due to THIS reason

Kangana Ranaut reveals she lost Rs 30-40 crores as brands dropped her overnight

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note. She also shared a screenshot of Elon Musk's interview in which he said that he will speak whatever comes to his mind and if that means he will lose money, then so be it. Kangana reacted to the same and called it a character and true freedom and success. She revealed that when she spoke against anti-nationals and tukde gang and in support of Hinduism, she was dropped by 20-25 brands overnight. And the result of the same was the actress losing about Rs 30-40 crores per year.

However, the Emergency actress remains unfazed. She says she is free and that nothing will stop her from saying what she wants to. She adds that whatever she wants to speak is not agenda-driven like many multi-national companies and their corporate brand heads who hate India's culture and integrity. The actress also appreciated Elon Musk for his statement Kangana's statement is going viral in entertainment news.

Check out Kangana Ranaut's Instagram story here:

Kangana Ranaut and her honest opinions

Well, Kangana has always been the one to talk her mind out. Just a couple of days ago, she reacted to an old video interview in which she had opened up on whether she thinks doing movies such as Ajay Devgn starrer Rascals and Sanjay Dutt starrer Double Dhamaal were a mistake. Kangana had said that she cannot call them a mistake as whatever good money she earned with them, she could use them to fulfil her other dreams. Kangana Ranaut is also known for her opinions on Farmer’s Protests, Bollywood gangs and more which has courted her controversies as well.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in Emergency, which she has directed as well. The movie is based on the 1971 emergency in India. She also has Chandramukhi 2.