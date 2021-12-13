What a day it is! After 21 years Harnaaz Sandhu bought back the Miss Universe crown and every single person is immensely proud. Earlier and won this crown in 1994 and 2000 respectively. Everyone from the fraternity is congratulating Harnaaz for his historic victory. While Bollywood actress too is super delighted with this news. Also Read - Harnaaz Sandhu brings Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years; Lara Dutta welcomes her to ‘THE CLUB’

She took to her Instagram and shared the picture of Harnaaz Sandhu on the big win. She wrote, " "What a delightful news… Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_0."

Harnaaz is right now enjoying every bit of attention and praise all over India is extremely grateful for this day, " I am immensely grateful to the almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organisation for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of greatest pride".

The final question Harnaaz was asked before declaring the winner was, what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressures they face today

" The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that's what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let's talk about more important things that's happening worldwide. This is what you need to understand. Come out, speak for yourselves because you are the leader of your life, you are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that's why I am standing here today".

This answer of Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu won accolades from the crowd who was present to witness this historic win.

Everyone in Bollywood is congratulating Harnaaz for this proud win Right from Lara Dutta, , , and many others showered their love on her.

Well, she rightly deserves it.