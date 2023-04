and never fail to make headlines. The actress does not seem to lose even a single chance to take a jibe at him. As we know, Kangana Ranaut has kind of hinted that he is the one who is behind the whole camp and clique system of Bollywood. She went all out at him after the demise of in 2020. She said that people like him demoralise newcomers in the industry. The actress says new talent cannot flourish because of him. Now, a fan page of Kangana Ranaut shared an old video of Karan Johar where he reacted to her movie mafia comment. He said, "When she (Kangana) says ‘movie mafia’ what does she mean, because what does she think we are doing, sitting and not giving her work? Is that what makes our mafia? No, we do that by choice. I do that because maybe I am not interested in working with her." This had happened on the stage of IIFA. Also Read - Pushpa 2 dubbing star Shreyas Talpade talks about film and shares insights on Kangana Ranaut's Emergency [Watch Video]

Take a look at the video of Karan Johar talking about Kangana Ranaut

The actress shared the post on her Insta stories and said, "Chacha Choudhary thanks for these frivolous outbursts. When I establish myself as a filmmaker and producer, I will rub these in your face." As we know, the actress is working as a film producer and director as well. Her movie Emergency is going to release this year. She is playing the role of Indira Gandhi in the movie.

The actress has been very critical of Karan Johar ever since said she moved to the West as she felt cornered in Bollywood. She said that Priyanka Chopra was harassed so much that she had to move out of her own industry. She also lashed out at Karan Johar after that video where he said that he did not want in went viral. It seems Karan Johar was not keen on casting her for the movie. As we know, Anushka Sharma got one of the best debuts in the industry with the movie.