Kangana Ranaut is a social bee staying active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. She often shares her thoughts without being biased and is always upfront be it to criticize someone or support. Well, apart from sharing her comments and thoughts on Twitter the actress has now shared lovely pictures from her childhood. Kangana Ranaut took a trip down memory lane sharing her childhood photos.

It started when a fan dug out an old-school photograph of the actress. Kangana Ranaut's fan page shared a picture of the actress posing with her friend in school uniform. The Twitter user wrote she was born with swag. While many of us hesitate even now to pose for the camera she gave a dashing pose back then. This made Kangana recall her girlhood days and shared more pictures from the album.

Sharing the pictures on Twitter the actress remembers how she used to bunk classes to do the photoshoot in a studio in her village. The Pahadi girl hails from Mandi, a small town in Himachal Pradesh near Manali. She recalls visiting Sharma uncle studio to get clicked during school hours. She also remembers how that photographer uncle encouraged her to click for photoshoots. The photographer made big prints of her photos and plastered them on his studio walls and everyone passing by spoke about her. These photos prove Kangana is dhakad girl since childhood and is undoubtedly a Himachal beauty.

All these pictures are clicked by Sharma uncle… he is very proud of me …. pic.twitter.com/HcyThY9MlM — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2023

Sharing a new slot of pictures she credits the Sharma uncle for clicking those photographs. She further mentioned that he is proud of her. Among the childhood photos, one is a recent one from her brother’s wedding reception. She wore an off-white saree and Sharma's uncle still clicked her picture.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the next film Emergency. She will essay the role of former prime minister Indira Gandhi in her directorial project. She is eyeing the release of Tejas.