Kangana Ranaut, the celebrated actress, has recently revealed that she has a script ready for a film based on the Bilkis Bano case. Known for her bold choices both on and off the screen, Kangana has portrayed many strong characters in movies like Queen, Manikarnika, and others. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that she plans to make a movie on Bilkis Bano's case and star in the lead role. The actress shared this exciting news on one of her posts on X (formerly known as Twitter). However, in the same post the actress reveled the reason of why she cannot go ahead with the project.

Kangana Ranaut on why she can't make a film on Bilkis Bano case

Kangana Ranaut is an active user of social media. She often expresses her opinions on movies and politics through her respective social media accounts. Despite facing criticism for her outspoken nature, she remains unfazed and continues to voice her thoughts. Recently, a social media user asked Kangana whether, as a supporter of women's empowerment, she would be interested in making a film on Bilkis Bano. Check out the post below.

Kangana Ranaut responded by stating that she has been researching the Bilkis Bano case for the past three years, as she really wants to present the story. However, she cannot proceed with it because OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video have clearly told her not to make any films related to politics or political agenda. She expressed her disappointment that no big OTT platform is ready to back her script, and she has no other option left. Check out her post below.

In an unfortunate incident during the 2002 Gujarat riot, Bilkis Bano was gang raped by 11 people. She was five months pregnant at that time. The culprits also killed seven members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter. In the year 2008, after years of struggle, Bilkis Bano finally heaved a sigh of relief as all the eleven culprits were sentenced to life imprisonment. However, in August 2022, the Gujarat court released all eleven convicts. This decision created a rage among the people. Finally, on 9 January 2024, the Supreme Court ordered all the convicts to surrender within two weeks.