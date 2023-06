Kangana Ranaut recently took fans on a nostalgic ride by sharing a throwback video with Salman Khan on her Instagram Stories. The video was from the time the actress appeared as a guest on Salman Khan’s popular reality show Dus Ka Dum. In the now-disappeared video, Kangana shared a lovely moment with the actor. Salman even complimented the B-town diva for picking a ghagra choli and dancing to the peppy beats. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut rants about celebs' airport looks, 'when you carry fur in summer...'

The video captured Kangana putting on a lehenga over her dress. Admiring her confidence, Salman Khan urged the audience to clap for her. Soon the crowd breaks into cheers and applause, lauding Kangana. Moments later, Kangana was seen performing to the beats of Madhuri Dixit's iconic Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Draping a dupatta around her hair, Kangana won hearts with adorable expressions and gestures. Salman too seemed to be impressed with Kangana's dance moves. He joined her, lip-syncing to the song.

Kangana, in her side note, said, "OMG!!! SK why do we look so young?? Does that mean we aren't anymore?"

As soon as the video surfaced on the platform, social media users reacted to it. While some claimed that Kangana and Salman looked “cute” together, others wanted them to be cast together in a movie. A few could not stop gushing at Kangana’s cute expressions.

On the work front, Kangana has a couple of films lined up in her kitty. She is busy shooting for director P Vasu’s Chandramukhi 2, starring Raghava Lawrence in the lead. The actress is also a part of an upcoming action thriller, titled Tejas. Apart from that, Kangana has also wrapped up the filming schedule of Emergency. She has both directed and acted in the role of former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi in the film.

Speaking of Salman Khan, he is geared up for the release of Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3. The film stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role.