'Kangana Ranaut should be RESPECTFUL'; actor turned MP Manoj Tiwari shares advice for the Dhaakad star

Actor turned politician in his recent interview spoke about where he has advice for her that her opinions are too loud and she should learn to be respectful while talking about leaders especially. Recently Kangana Ranaut slammed the Maharashtra government after they demolished her office claiming it was illegal construction, where she picked out Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and said he is bene misusing his powers. Manoj Tiwari even addressed that her attitude towards the Maharashtra government is HARSH. He said, " When she used to talk about Sushant (Singh Rajput), she was right. But then her attitude towards the Maharashtra government has been harsh. It's not correct. You can say what you feel, but you should be respectful and within your limits, while talking about someone as being disrespectful is not the culture of this country."

While addressing Kangana Ranaut, he revealed that e was against filmmaker who often spoke negatively about the Modi led government, he said, " I called Anurag Kashyap and asked him 'kya ho gaya'. I tried to reason with him, but then he didn't listen to me. So, I have stopped talking to him now". Anurag Kashyap who is known to be fearless while sharing his thoughts in one of his interviews quoted by Indian Express said that he gets calls from people asking if he isn't scared while talking negative about the government, " I am asked such a question, 'Don't you get scared while speaking against the government?' It should not be asked. Why should anyone be scared of anything? If I want to say something about someone, I shouldn't be scared to do so. I shouldn't be scared to ask a question. Democracy gives you the right to ask a question. If I am intimidated for asking a question and later subjected to multiple attacks, I don't find such an atmosphere right."

We wonder what Kangana has to say about this advice of Manoj Tiwari.