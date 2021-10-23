Veteran Bollywood and TV actress Sudhaa Chandran recently grabbed the headlines when she made an appeal to PM Modi to issue a senior citizen card as she is grilled every time at the airport because of her prosthetic leg, whenever she travels for professional assignments. In the video, she said, “Good evening, this is a very personal note that I want to tell to our dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, this is an appeal to the central government, I am Sudhaa Chandran, an actress and dancer by profession, who has danced with an artificial limb and created history and made my country very proud of me.” Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif – who will emerge as the box office queen in 2022? Vote Now

"But every time that I go on my professional visits, each time, am stopped at the airport and when I request them at the security, to the CISF officers that please do an ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) for my artificial limb, they still want me to remove my artificial limb and show it to them. Is this humanly possible, Modi ji? Is this what our country is talking about? Is this the respect that a woman gives to another woman in our society?" Sudhaa asked.

While the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued an apology to the actress, has come out in support of Sudhaa as she wrote in one of her insta-stories, "Sudhaa Ji is a veteran artist…. A great dancer and actor…. Inspite of losing her leg she achieved great heights in the field of dance… hope she gets due respect".

Earlier today, CISF replied to Sudhaa and wrote, “We are extremely sorry for the inconvenience caused to Ms. Sudhaa Chandran. As per protocol, prosthetics are to be removed for security checks only under exceptional circumstances.” They added, “We will examine why the lady personnel concerned requested Ms. Sudhaa Chandran to remove the prosthetics. We assure Ms.Sudhaa Chandran that all our personnel will be sensitised again on the protocols so that no inconvenience is caused to travelling passengers.”