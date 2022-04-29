Kangana Ranaut sides with Ajay Devgn in row with Kiccha Sudeep – calls Hindi our national language; tells people to not go against the Constitution

The debate about Hindi imposition over other languages and the misconception that it's India's national language is raging on, especially after and Kiccha Sudeep added more fuel to the fire with their mini-debate online. Addressing the issue at the Dhaakad trailer launch, said, "We are a country of lot of diversity, a lot of language, all cultures, and everybody has a right to feel proud of their language. But I also feel as a country, we need a common link to connect us all." Also Read - From Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod: 10 TV actresses who have the SEXIEST back

Revealing her preference for the national language while also dishing out some fiery statement to those opposing Hindi, Kangana Ranaut added, "If you ask me, I feel Sanskrit should be our next language as it's the oldest language we have and from which all languages in our country have originated be it Tamil, Gujarati, Bengali, Hindi or any other language, even German and French. In fact, Tamil is an older language than Hindi, so it would be justified if they (Tamilians) would want it to be that common language. But, it's clear that our Constitution calls Hindi our national language, so not accepting it is going against our Constitution.

Underlining her take, the star concluded, "There are so many people in India today who try to misguide the youth with how they operate like Khalistanis and they don't want to accept Hindi despite it being mentioned in the Constitution. Some time ago, even Tamilians wanted a separate nation, so did Bengal. We all must respect and follow the Constitution, which clearly states that Hindi is our national language. So, Ajay Devgn wasn't wrong when he said that. I still feel that Sanskrit should be out national language, but we need to look at the broader picture."

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, Dhaakad also stars and . It releases in theatres on 20th May.