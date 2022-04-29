Kangana Ranaut sides with Ajay Devgn in row with Kiccha Sudeep – calls Hindi our national language; tells people to not go against the Constitution

Kangana Ranaut made no bones at the Dhaakad trailer launch that Ajay Devgn was right when he told Kiccha Sudeep that Hindi is our national, but also revealed that she'd personally choose Sanskrit as the national language.