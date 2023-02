Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui recently shared a video online in which she was seen interacting with the Haddi actor through the gate. And Emergency actress Kangana Ranaut has now come out in support of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. For the last couple of months, Nawazuddin and Aaliya have been fighting a legal battle with each other. Recently, it was stated by Aaliya and her lawyer that Nawaz and his family have been harassing her. They have kept her in just a hall of their bungalow with no access to the kitchen or other parts of the house. Kangana Ranaut has strongly reacted to the claims of Aaliya Siddiqui. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut makes fun of Aamir Khan despite the superstar praising her; calls him ’Bechara’

Kangana Ranaut sides with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in his wife with wife

For the last couple of weeks, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News for their court cases. Aaliya has levelled a lot of allegations against Aaliya. Nawazuddin has maintained silence over the matter. Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and shared the video shared by Aaliya. She wrote that she is feeling sad to see the state of Nawaz. Kangana claims that Nawaz has given everything he has earned to his family. She said that he bought the bungalow last year itself and now, his ex-wife has come to claim it. She shared that Nawaz would come to Tiku Weds Sheru's shoot in an auto.

Following the video with the caption, Kangana Ranaut also penned two lengthy notes stating Nawazuddin Siddiqui had bought an apartment for his wife and a bungalow for his mother. The Manikarnika actress shared that he also took design tips from her. They also had a housewarming party in the bungalow. The actress shares that she feels like crying. Kangana also requested concerned authorities that Aaliya should be sent to the apartment that Nawaz bought for her in Everest Apartments. Kangana adds that she cannot bully Nawaz Saab and his old mother like that.

Aaliya Siddiqui earlier shared a video in which we saw her two kids sleeping on the sofa together. Aaliya claimed that they had just come from Dubai.