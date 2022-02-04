is known to wear her thoughts on her sleeves and speak without any inhibitions. Recently, announced that the actress will be hosting a new reality show Lock Upp. A press conference was held to announce the same and it was hear that Kangana Ranaut got into a small tiff with media again. The actress was asked to comment on getting slammed by an influencer for her choice of clothes to promote her upcoming film Gehraiyaan. Over this, Kangana stated that she is not going to promote Deepika's film in anyway and asked the journalist to 'sit down'. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Kangana Ranaut’s dig at Salman Khan at Lock UPP launch, Chiyaan Vikram’s Mahaan trailer impresses and more

Kangana was quoted saying, "Look, I am here to defend those who can't defend themselves. Alright? She can defend herself. She has the privilege, the platform and I can't promote her film here. Sit down." As the journalist tried to justify that her question wasn't aimed to promote Deepika's film, Kangana Ranaut retorted saying, ""Of course, you named the film. You are also naming a film which is coming. Obviously, you are being planted by the PRs of the said film. Arre yaar, hum itne bhi toh naadaan nahi hai na (I am not so naive). Do it outside, I will engage with you for 45 minutes." Later she also stated that the last time she was banned by media after having a heated argument with a journalist during Judgemental Hai Kya promotions, 'it didn't lead to anything.' This was after the journalist pointed out as Kangana's tone to be condoscending.

For the unverse, Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy had taken a dig at Deepika Padukone and her choice of clothes for the promotions of Gehraiyaan. He wrote, "Newton's Law of Bollywood. The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyyan release date approaches" as he spoke about 'Necklines and Hemlines.'