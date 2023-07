Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh is in cinemas. It was released on 28th of July, Friday. The movie made a business of Rs 11.10 crores at the box office on its opening day. The numbers are not great but it's a decent box office for the movie. However, Kangana Ranaut does not think so. She has slammed the filmmaker, Karan Johar for making Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress has also given a piece of advice to Ranveer Singh. Also Read - Did Kangana Ranaut take a jibe at Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? shares cryptic tweet after asking 'aaj nepo gang kahan busy hai?'

Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Karan Johar for making Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Kangana Ranaut is on a rant mode against Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress shared a screenshot of trade and film analyst Girish Johar who has said that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Bro has not performed as per the expectations and hence, all eyes are on Oppenheimer again which is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore business in India. Sharing the same, Kangana wrote that the audience won't be fooled and they have been rejecting such (RARKPK) atrocious and creatively poor films. She called the set and also the costumes of the movie fake and shamed Karan Johar for copying his own vintage work. She questions how can he spend Rs 250 crore on 'this stupidity?'. She asks who gives them funds while the real talent is struggling. It is going viral in Entertainment News. Have a look at the snapshot of her status here: Also Read - Saba Azad shares goofy pictures of Hrithik Roshan from their Buenos Aires vacation; has this nickname for the Fighter actor

Kangana Ranaut asks Karan Johar to retire

That's not it, Kangana went on to say that the Indian audience prefers to sit and watch Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan in theatres. The film is based on the origin of nuclear weapons and the intricacies of atomic science. Kangana trolls Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani saying that that nepo gang is continuing with the saas-bahu drama. She questions why such a topic needed Rs 250 crores to make. She called out Karan and further wrote, "calling yourself the flag bearer of Indian Cinema and perpetually regressing it..." she asks him not to waste funds as it is not an easy time for the industry. Kangana also asks Karan to retire and let the young filmmakers make new and revolutionary films. Check out her story here:

Kangana Ranaut gives advice to Ranveer Singh

And that's not it either, Kangana also has a piece of her mind for Ranveer Singh who plays the lead, Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She asks him to stop getting influenced by Karan and his dressing sense. She asks him to dress up like Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna. " Indian people can't identify with a cartoon calling himself a hero," the Emergency actress writes asking him to look at the South Indian actors who dress up and carry themselves with great dignity. Check out her status here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is bankrolled by Dharma Productions an Viacom18 Studios.