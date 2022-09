Brahmastra's success has brought a smile on the face of Bollywood. The movie has made over Rs 350 crores gross worldwide. Now, reports are coming that it has beaten The Kashmir Files at the box office. Vivek Agnihotri's movie has has the highest ROI amongst all Bollywood releases of the year. It was made on a shoestring budget of Rs 14 crores. The movie, which deals with the controversial subject of Hindu genocide in the Kashmir Valley was widely watched in India and the West. Despite people pinpointing the propaganda angle around the film, The Kashmir Files was a good watch in terms of performances, direction and story-telling. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt film falls flat on its second Monday; fails to beat RRR, KGF 2

Kangana Ranaut has now shared on social media, "Kashmir Files a film made on Hindus genocide also trying to ride on its success, Kashmir Files was made in 10 cr…. and now according to mafia minions Karan Johar film has beaten it brutally… Karan Johar ji aap kya cheeze ho yaar (sic)." When the reports of The Kashmir Files being beaten by Brahmastra did the rounds, Vivek Agnihotri took a jibe saying he was unaware of how they managed to do it. He said he did not care as he was not in that dumb race. Also Read - Brahmastra box office collection: Mouni Roy gives FITTING REPLY to all trolls doubting the figures [Exclusive]

Hahahaha. I don’t know how did they beat #TheKashmirFiles… with sticks, rods, hockey… or AK47 or stones…. Or with paid PR and influencers? Let Bollywood films compete with each other. Leave us alone. I am not in that dumb race. Thanks. #NotBollywood

? ? ? pic.twitter.com/DjR1MOyplD — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 19, 2022

Now, Karan Johar has said that Kangana Ranaut has always been polite with him whenever they have met at some public occasion. Trolls called out the actress saying that Dhaakad was a colossal flop at the box office. Kangana Ranaut has been constantly sarcastic about Brahmastra. We do not know if she has seen the film or not. On the other hand, no one from the team has responded to her comments.