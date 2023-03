Kangana Ranaut who is known for not shying away from her thoughts alleges that her Wikipedia page has been hijacked. On Thursday she called out the information-based encyclopedia Wikipedia for misleading the readers with her incorrect information. The actress issued a statement that Wikipedia is hijacked by leftists. She claimed that most of the information about her is wrong including her birthday. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut reacts to those shocked by her comment on Deepika Padukone, 'Bollywoodias have failed, but I haven't'

The actress who will be celebrating her birthday next week claimed that the birth date on the wiki is mentioned wrongly. She clarified that her birthday is on March 23 and not March 20. The Queen actress took to her Instagram account and called out the free encyclopedia Wikipedia for untrue details about her. She also mentioned that information regarding her height, background, and other details are totally wrong.

In her Instagram story, claimed that Wikipedia is totally hijacked by leftists, and most of the information about her is totally wrong. The wiki page is wrapped again no matter how much we try, said the actress. Ranaut validated her birthday is 23rd March where as Wikipedia confuses people as it states her 20th March as her birth date. As a result, many radio channels, fans clubs, and well-wishers start to send birthday greetings on 20th March. She further requested her fans and readers to not trust Wikipedia it's totally wrong and has misleading information.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut wrapped her shoot sequence of 2. The crew cut the cake to celebrated the wrap on the sets. The actress will play the lead role of the gracious dancer who was played by in ’s 2005 film Candramukhi. Directed by P. Vasu the film also stars and Lakshmi Menon. The sequel of the iconic horror comedy is scheduled to release this year.

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for her directorial film Emergency. She will play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movies based on the Emergency that was announced in 1975. Apart from this she will also be seen in Tejas.