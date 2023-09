Kangana Ranaut is an avid supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actor never shies away from praising PM Modi and often takes to her social media account to laud him for his work. On Tuesday, Kangana took to her Twitter (now X) account to defend the Prime Minister after a video of him interacting with world leaders at G20 went viral on the social media platform. The actor penned a long note and wrote about how PM Modi should not bother about things that are below his interests. Also Read - This Pakistani actress wants to slap Kangana Ranaut for speaking crap against her country Pakistan

Kangana Ranaut defends Narendra Modi

Taking to her Twitter account, Kangana reacted to a tweet about PM Modi where the social media user wrote about the Prime Minister laughing at what the US President Joe Biden was saying without understanding what he said. Also Read - Jawan success effect: Kangana Ranaut bows down to Shah Rukh Khan, calls him the 'Cinema God'

Defending PM Modi, Kangana wrote in Hindi about Kaliyuga and penned that a man who does not eat meat or blood of animals, never smokes or consumes alcohol is being humiliated about not knowing how to hold a peg. Also Read - India to Bharat: Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut and other Bollywood celebs react

Kangana added, “Alcohol is medically/clinically/scientifically proven in every way to be hundred percent damaging for human system. Can Joe Biden eat food from Biden's hand while sitting on the ground? Why should our PM bother about things that are beneath his interests and standards?”

Last year, Kangana took to her social media account to hail Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the most powerful man on the planet and wished him on his birthday. The actor penned a long note that read, “Happy birthday honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi. From selling tea on railway platforms as a child to becoming the most powerful man on this planet, what an incredible journey… we wish you a long, long life, but like Rama, like Krishna, Like Gandhi, you are immortal. Now etched forever in the conscious of this nation and beyond. You will love forever. Nothing can erase your legacy that’s why I call you an Avatar… blessed to have you as our leader.”

Meanwhile, Kangana will next be seen in the film Chandramukhi 2. The actor will also feature in two other films this year including Tejas and Emergency.