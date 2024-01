Kangana Ranaut is once again making headlines and this year dating rumours with EaseMyTrip founder Nishant Pitti. The actress who is spending her quality time in Ayodhya after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is grabbing eyeballs with her pictures along with Nishant Pitti. Emergency actress has been visiting every religious place in Ayodhya that is related to Ram Mandir along with Nishant and the fans are feeling that the actress has found the love all over again. Kangana and Nishant look extremely comfortable in each other's company and the pictures say it all. Also Read - Emergency: Kangana Ranaut's film on Indira Gandhi finally gets a release date; to clash with Kartik Aaryan's This movie at BO

Kangana Ranaut is the happiest one in Bollywood and is openly expressing her excitement after Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, the actress has been hailing Jai Shri Ram joyfully and the netizens are calling her true Bhakt of Lord Ram. Kangana has been sharing pictures from her Ayodhya visit and fans are in love with her flawless beauty. Also Read - Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: Kangana Ranaut radiates glow and happiness as she poses outside the temple

Talking about Kangana's personal life amid her dating rumours with Nishant Pitti, the actress has always been vocal about her love affairs, and even now she will definitely share if anything blossoms in her life. Just a few days ago she rubbished the dating rumours with a firang man who she was spotted with holding hands outside a salon. And revealed his identity claiming he was just a good friend and a stylist.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut dropped the teaser of her next release Emergency where she will be seen portraying the role of former late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

