While Kangana Ranaut’s directorial debut Emergency left the audiences with a huge impact with its teaser, audience has been eager to see more glimpses of it. And now ahead of its release on 24th November, one of the actors in the film, Anupam Kher has made a big claim about the period drama. Recently, Anupam shared at an award function that the film will be the biggest hit of 2023. He even went on to declare that the film will bag all the awards next year. Also Read - Judgementall Hai Kya: Photographer Flora Borsi accuses the makers of plagiarism

At an award show recently, Anupam said, “After working on Kangana’s film I am sure that next year Emergency will sweep all awards at all the functions. Kangana has done a fabulous job in the film as a director and an actress. I urge people not to make any expectations because no amount of expectations are enough with Emergency it will surpass even the highest of them.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut's father breaks silence on his daughter's legal battle!

Kangana Ranaut's film is one of the much awaited in the lineup of new movies set for a release in 2023 and 2024.