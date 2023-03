Kangana Ranaut turned 36 today and is celebrating her birthday on a positive note. On her special day, she shared a heartfelt video for her friends and enemies. On Thursday she took to her Instagram account to send a message to her friends, fans, followers, and even haters. The actress who has always been blunt about her thoughts against anyone has apologized to her enemies for the first time. On her birthday she sent a sorry note to those she has hurt in the past. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut questions Diljit Dosanjh's silence; reveals she got rape threats by Khalistanis supporters during her fight with him

is in Udaipur right now to celebrate her 36th birthday. In the video shared on social media, the Dhakad actress is seen dressed in a green and pink silk saree pairing it with a heavy golden necklace, golden earrings, and a red bindi. She looked absolutely gorgeous in the video. To begin with, she first thanked her mother and father for their support and then thanked her gurus Sadhguru and Swami Vivekanand for their teachings. Moving further she addressed her ‘shatrus’ (enemies) as well. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut takes dig at Diljit Dosanjh once again; warns him against getting arrested for supporting Khalistanis

Sharing the birthday video message on Instagram she said, "Mere shatru, jinhone aajtak mujhe kabhi araam nahi karne diya. Chahe jitni bhi safalta mili, phir bhi mujhe safalta ke marg pe tatpar rakha. Mujhe ladna, sangharsh karna sikhaya. Unki bhi main humesha abhaari rahugi." Also Read - Lock Upp 2: Zeeshan Khan calls host Kangana Ranaut 'so-called QUEEN'; says future contestants should not take her seriously

Further, she added, "Doston meri vichaardhara bahut saral hai, mera achran, soch bhi bahut saral hai aur main humesha hi sabka accha chahti hu. Iske chalte agar maine kabhi kisi ke liye deshhit mein ya larger picture ke liye maine kisi ke liye kuch kaha ho aur unko uska dukh hua ho, thess lagi ho, main uske liye bhi shama chahti hu."

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut is working on her next movie Emergency which marks her next directorial after Manikarnika. She will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the Emergency. Next in the pipeline she also has Tejas and 2.