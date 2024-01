Kangana Ranaut is back in Mumbai after spending many months in Himachal Pradesh. The Tejas actress made news recently when she said that she is considering a change in career as she does not find a market for her films, which empower women. She took an indirect dig at Animal, which was bashed for its toxic masculinity. The lady has been in the news for her social media spats in the past few years. But it seems like Kangana Ranaut will be back in the news, and this time for her love life. She was clicked outside a Mumbai salon holding the hands of a foreign guy. Also Read - Suhana Khan in The Archies to Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak: Bollywood actresses who locked lips in their debut films

Kangana Ranaut steps out of Mumbai salon holding hands with a mystery guy

Kangana Ranaut was seen outside a salon with a mystery man who is a foreigner. The actress was dressed in a sleeveless blue cotton dress. She left her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. Sunglasses and a pair of sandals completed her look. The guy wore a black jacket, undershirt, pants and sneakers. He was all smiles when clicked by the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Kangana Ranaut's plans to settle down

Kangana Ranaut is looking at exploring business in the hospitality sector. The past few films of the actress have tanked badly at the box office. Tejas got a very poor opening. She has Emergency coming up where she has played the role of former PM Indira Gandhi. She has said that she hopes to have a family of her own in the next five years or so. Kangana Ranaut had told Times Now, "Every girl dreams of her marriage and of having a family. I am a completely family person, it is very important to me. I want to be married and have a family and it will happen before five years. It will be good if it is a mix of arranged and love marriage."

In the past, Kangana Ranaut had dated a British doctor Nicholas Lafferty. They were even clicked up and about the city. But it was said that he wanted to marry her soon and start a family. Kangana Ranaut who was just 25 had her career on her mind. Though she loved him dearly, she could not take such a step.