Kangana Ranaut came in support of SS Rajamouli after a media publication called out the RRR director for his religious remarks. The filmmaker briefly spoke about religion in his latest conversation with The New Yorker. He mentioned that after reading texts of various religions he came to the conclusion that religion is a kind of exploitation. Kangana Ranaut defends SS Rajamouli over his comments and dares to not speak against him as she won't tolerate it.

In a recent interview to The New Yorker, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli expressed his views on religious and Hindu texts. He mentioned he has not become an atheist, while there was a phase in his life when he was strictly religious. However, his love for Mahabharat and Ramayana remains, pushing away from those texts and religious aspects. A media publication OpIndia carried the excerpt of the article on their website. OpIndia took to its Twitter handle writing "Inspired by 'The Fountainhead', SS Rajamouli says 'religion is essentially a kind of exploitation."

No need to overreact, it’s ok not to carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere, our actions speak louder than words. Being a proud hindu calls upon all kind of attacks, hostility,trolling and huge amount of negativity, we make movies for everyone, we artists are vulnerable especially( cont) https://t.co/xz77oCXJrq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 18, 2023

Kangana Ranaut gave a strong reply to the channel portraying SS Rajamouli as exploiting religion. She said no need to overreact and it is ok to not carry Bhagwa Jhandi everywhere. She further mentioned actions speak louder than words, being a proud Hindu calls upon all kinds of attacks, hostility, trolling, and a huge amount of negativity. She warns those speaking against filmmakers as they make movies for everyone, artists are vulnerable especially because they get no support from so called right wing as well. Kangana further added that they are absolutely on their own.

World has stamped controversial on him for what? What controversy he did? He made a film called Bahubali to glorify our lost civilisation, or he made nationalistic RRR? Or he wore dhoti to international red carpets? What controversy he did ? Please tell me https://t.co/T06aZk3GuW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 18, 2023

Kangana Ranaut added that she won’t tolerate anything against SS Rajamouli. She described the filmmaker as a flame in the rain. Calling him a genius and nationalist a yogi of the highest order she said the industry is blessed to have him. The actress later shared the story link of The New Yorker on her tweet and questioned what made to put a controversial stamp on him when he didn’t make any controversy.