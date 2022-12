never gets tired of patting herself on the back for her achievements and her set of principles that lives by. As we all know that several Bollywood biggies have danced at weddings and charged a huge amount of money for their performances. And it seems like Kangana has once again taken a dig at Bollywood stars who dance at wedding and birthday parties. Also Read - Christmas 2022: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and more celebs who love holidaying in the hills

The actress recently came across a video of veteran singer who was seen sharing an interesting anecdote about her elder sister and late legendary singer . She had talked about how Lata didi never performed at weddings. Also Read - Nora Fatehi-Urvashi Rautela to Shilpa Shetty-Tamannaah Bhatia: Bollywood actresses who were spotted wearing same outfits

In the video, Asha also revealed that once Lata didi was offered a million dollars to sing at a wedding, but she refused the offer. She was heard saying, "Kaha 2 ghante sirf aap darshan dijiye humari shadi mein (just come to our wedding for 2 hours, they had said to her)." Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebs' VIRAL passport pictures create a stir online

Sharing the video on her Instagram stories, Kangana went on to draw parallels with Lata Mangeshkar and said that she has also never performed in wedding and refused a huge offer. "Agree. Even I never danced in weddings or private parties, even though I have the most popular songs...denied insane amount of money...glad to come across this video.. Lataji truly so inspiring," she said.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in another Tamil movie after Thalaivii. She will be essaying the titular role of in Chandramukhi 2, directed by P. Vasu. The film's prequel, which released in 2005, starred superstar Rajanikanth and Jyothika Saravanan.

She will be taking a small break from her second directorial Emergency and the second schedule of Chandramukhi 2 will commence in January after Emergency wraps up. She also has Tejas in which she essays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot, and Noti Binodini in the pipeline.