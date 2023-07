Kangana Ranaut, on July 5 announced the release date of her upcoming film Tejas. The film will be hitting the theatres on October 20, during Dussehra. She has also dropped a few stills from the film on her social media handles, dressed as an air force officer. Interestingly, not long ago, Hrithik Roshan unveiled the release date of his next biggie, Fighter. Both Tejas and Fighter are touted to be aerial action movies. Now, with Kangana making her film announcement, eagle-eyed social media users pointed out that the Manikarnika actress has taken a subtle dig at Hrithik, in one of her posts. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut dances with Avneet Kaur, Nawazuddin Siddiqui watches in awe [Video]

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Hrithik Roshan

Kangana Ranaut, in a now-disappeared Instagram story, shared a picture of herself in an action avatar from Tejas. But, it was her cryptic caption that caught the eyes of the internet population. Tagging Tejas’ film director Sarvesh Mewara, Kangana wrote, “India’s first aerial action movie is here,” adding an airplane emoji. But wait! Word has it that Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter is the first aerial action movie in Bollywood. Now, with Kangana also claiming the same, it appears that the B-town diva wants to compete with the fan-proclaimed Greek God. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut REACTS to fashion influencer claiming she hates fashion; pens, 'I never said...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Kangana Ranaut announces Tejas

“Honouring the bravery of our heroic Air Force Pilots! Tejas, releasing in cinemas on 20th October,” tweeted Kangana, announcing her much-awaited film. The pictures capture her dressed in uniform, saluting at someone. In another snap, she can be seen donning a flight suit, a helicopter behind her. Kangana also treated us to her action-ready avatar in another glimpse from Tejas, which she shared on Instagram. The actress looked fierce, as she walked on a sandy terrain. Behind her was a car, up in flames. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2: Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence starrer lock Ganesh Chathurthi for release; check posters in all languages

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

All about Tejas

Helmed by Sarvesh Mewara, Tejas is produced under the banners of RSVP Movies. It centers around an Air Force officer Tejas Gill, who leads a valiant army of soldiers to defend their country. After Tejas, Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in the biographical drama Emergency, both directed and produced by her. She will be slipping into the shoes of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. Emergency is expected to premiere in the theaters on November 24.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, is directed by Pathaan filmmaker Siddharth Anand, and it promises plenty of action. The ensemble cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Akarsh Alagh.