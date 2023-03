is back to taking digs at after a huge spat with the Punjabi singer a few years ago. And now she took another potshot at the singer and actor once again amid the crackdown on the radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh by the Punjab Police as well. Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and shared the picture of Swiggy India and wrote "pulse aagai pulse' and tagged Diljit and said, "Just saying. And later, she shared the pictures of a Khalistani sticker on her Instagram page and mentioned ' Diljit Dosanjh polls aagai polls', the popular internet meme related to it. Also Read - Lock Upp 2: Zeeshan Khan calls host Kangana Ranaut 'so-called QUEEN'; says future contestants should not take her seriously

Kangana even warned Diljit Dosanjh indirectly against getting arrested for supporting Khalistanis. All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next up in you. The police is here. One cannot do whatever they wish to anymore. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time)."

Kangana pehle beizzati huyi h man ni bhara kya

Dubara dose ki zrurt pdgyi lagta hai???? — Shapeshifter7 (@Shapeshifter710) March 21, 2023

Kangana and Diljit landed in a war of words with Diljit during the farmers protest, and now the internet too has reacted to her big fight, and they are wondering if she starts the 'kalesh' all over again. Many have lashed out at Kangana for starting the war of words all over again and asked her what was the need. Kangana is known to lock horns with every celebrity in the industry and the netizen are waiting for Diljit Dosanjh's reply. Will they repeat history?