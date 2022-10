Kangana Ranaut is one of the most powerful actresses in the country. She has had a knack to make different films. Kangana Ranaut has turned into a producer and is not just producing films but also starring in some unique content films. But the film business is a risky one. What worked yesterday may not work today and what worked today may not work tomorrow. Plus, post-pandemic the audience has been very picky and vocal about the kind of content they want to watch, especially after the boost of OTT. This year, we saw a lot of films failing at the box office. A lot of films and small-budget films did wonders. On the same note, Kangana Ranaut opened up on the failure of Dhaakad as well.

Kangana Ranaut talks about Bollywood films failure

actress Kangana Ranaut was asked about the thoughts of Bollywood films not working with the audience right now. It has become a huge thing in Entertainment News. In an interview with Aaj Tak, the actress said that it gives an opportunity to have different kinds of analysis about films and its performances. Kangana said that all the films that have performed well was because of the films' connection with Indian Roots.

Check Kangana Ranaut's latest Instagram post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

Kangana Ranaut addresses Dhaakad failure

Kangana gave an example of Kantara. She said that the film is based on devotion and spirituality which was very well showcased in the Rishab Shetty starrer. She also talked about Ponniyin Selvan 1 which is about Cholas.

Talking about how Bollywood films are not working at all, Kangana Ranaut said that the industry has gone far from its Indian culture. Since the films are westernised, people are no longer finding the films relatable which is affecting the business. Furthermore, she added without naming Dhaakad, "ilm. Meri bhi iss saal ek film nahin chali hain. Usse bhi mujhe yehi seekh mili ki sayad bohot hi westernised character tha jisse log identify nahin kar payein," reports Hindustan Times.