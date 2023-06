Kangana Ranaut who is a self-made star in Bollywood opened up on her initial days in the industry. She shared her struggling days during auditions before Gangster. She made her big debut in Hindi films with Gangster when she was just 19. Her performance was highly appreciated and since then she has appeared in several movies. She even turned director and producer over time. At the trailer launch of her upcoming production project Tiku Weds Sheru Kangana spoke about shady audition offices and offers. Also Read - Javed Akhtar BREAKS SILENCE on what happened at his house meeting with Kangana Ranaut

Tiku Weds Sheru starring and Avneet Kaur is about two people with big acting dreams. who is producing the films states that it is a homage to those who come Mumbai with a dream of becoming a star. She said this film is a heartfelt ode and love letter to those who come to the city and somewhere lose their dreams but end up finding something much more meaningful. With that, she recalls her auditioning days and is thankful to had he not given her Gangster where she would have been today.

Talking about her auditioning days she said she would face rejections every day. But one selection changed her life when Anurag Basu approved of her. Kangana Ranaut says she was driven by passion from the age of 15 and had not written love letters like other girls of her age as she was already on a film set by then. The actress continued that she was pursuing a career during her teenage years. For her life was full of struggles and a few successes. She further added all of us including Nawazuddin sir have gone through the grind of those struggling days. Kangana says today she has everything like stardom, fans and the world is very kind. However, she has also seen the other side of Mumbai. She says she has seen the underbelly of Bollywood calling it shady audition offices and offers.

Kangana Ranaut is currently working on her next directorial film Emergency. She also has Chnadramukhi 2 and Tejas as upcoming projects in the pipeline.