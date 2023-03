Kangana Ranaut has been a favourite of controversies. As much as she is known for her acting chops, her controversies also keep her in the headlines. She has always been vocal and shared her views without mincing words. She has made use of social media platforms to share her thoughts in the most unfiltered way possible. She has been slammed, trolled and even banned from Twitter, but Kangana has never held herself from making straightforward comments whether people like it or not. In her recent social media post, she has taken a dig at Genz. Also Read - Lock Upp 2: Is Urfi Javed the new contestant of Kangana Ranaut's show? Bigg Boss OTT star says, 'Likh ke lelo me ye shows...'

Reacting to a post talking about young men being unfit for the military, Kangana Ranaut has ranted against Genz and said that millennials are so much better. She called the Genz crowd 'gajar muli' and even took a dig at how everyone wants quick success without making an effort for it. The long note she started off by saying, "Gen Z… HA HA their limbs and legs are like sticks, they spend most of their time on phones than actually interacting, observing or reading, they are incapable of consistency and seriously believe that they should simply be given the post of Boss who they don’t respect because their Boss believes in discipline and came up hard way and GenZ only respect quick success”. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut claims she was forced to visit heroes in their rooms; was declared MAD by 'Bollywood mafia' after she strongly refused

Kangana Ranaut then mentioned about people renting clothes on Instagram and loving Starbucks but can't afford to by a home, are too afraid to commit. She mentioned about a study suggesting that they are too lazy to have sex and are easily influenced by others. Well, she is a badass, isn't she? Also Read - Selfiee box office: Did Ekta Kapoor just go against Kangana Ranaut to support Akshay Kumar over his latest dud?

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has quite a few films in her kitty. She will be seen in Emergency, Tejas and more. For more entertainment news, stay tuned.