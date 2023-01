Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter. The actress was away from the platform for almost two years. Her account was suspended and just a few days ago it got restored. She marked her return by sharing a BTS video of her upcoming film Emergency. Well, Kangana Ranaut is back and as expected, she is quite active on Twitter. From Pathaan to anything else, Kangana has shared her opinion on quite a few things. She also got into an argument of sorts with Urfi Javed or Uorfi Javed. But now it seems all is well. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand tease about Pathaan 2, Kangana Ranaut-Urfi Javed Twitter exchange goes viral and more

It started with Kangana Ranaut making a tweet stating that the country has loved Khans and has been obsessed with Muslim actresses. Using this, she said that 'it's very unfair to accuse India of hate and fascism.' Urfi Javed responded to this and stated that art is not divided by religion. Kangana Ranaut responded to the same and spoke about the Uniform Civil Code. The next tweet came from Urfi who cracked a joke about the uniform being a bad idea for her as she is known for her clothes. Calling for a truce, Kangana Ranaut responded and sent her love to Urfi. She called her 'pure and divine' and also adviced to not let anyone shame her. The actress narrated the story of Mahadevi Akka to share that clothes and lack of them are self-expression.

View Kangana Ranaut and Urfi Javed's tweets below:

In India there was Queen called Mahadevi Akka,who loved Shiva her husband before the court said if she loved Shiva n not him then she shouldn’t take anything from him,she dropped all her clothes left the palace and never covered her body again.

Clothes and a lack of them (cont ) https://t.co/g9mtjYE5oz — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 31, 2023

Both are self expression, Mahadevi Akka is a shinning star In the world of Kannada literature she is the greatest, she lived in forests and never wore clothes.

Don’t let anyone shame you about your body, you are pure and divine, my love to you ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 31, 2023

Kangana Ranaut is looking forward to the release of her films like Emergency, Tejas, 2 and more.