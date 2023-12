Kangana Ranaut is one of the most prominent actresses of Bollywood. Apart from her acting chops, she is known for wearing her thoughts on her sleeves. She is not at all shy and openly speaks her mind. More than often, she has courted controversy because of the same. Kangana Ranaut is quite invested in country's political affairs too. She openly speaks about the matters that affect the nation. Thanks to this, there have been a lot of speculation over Kangana's entry into politics. It was recently that one of her posts hinted at her entry into politics. Is it really so? Is Kangana Ranaut going to contest Lok Sabha 2024 elections? Here's what you need to know. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar bashes Ankita Lokhande; fans say 'He is doing so because she is Kangana Ranaut's friend'

Is Kangana Ranaut joining politics soon?

Kangana Ranaut has clarified that the reports of her contesting Lok Sabha 2024 elections are mere speculations. She took to her Instagram stories to share a report suggesting that Kangana Ranaut is being considered to replace Kirron Kher by a political party and contest elections in Chandigarh. However, responding to the same, Kangana Ranaut stated that many of her relatives are sending her the screenshot of the report but it's simply speculation. She wrote, "My relatives and friends are sending this to me assuming the headline is my quote, the headline is not my quote... all speculations." Also Read - Has Kangana Ranaut quit veganism? As actress drools over spicy squid curry, netizens dig up old comments on beef

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut hit headlines as she gave a tough reply to political leader Subramaniam Swamy who questioned her being called as the chief guest at Ramlila in Delhi for Ravan Dahan on Dusshera. She responded stating that she is deserving of guidance and mentorship to be a great future leader. Her post read, "With a swimsuit picture and sleazy narrative you are suggesting that I have nothing else to offer except for my flesh to get my way in politics ha ha I am an artist arguably the greatest of all time in hindi films, a writer, director, producer, revolutionary right wing influencer, had there been a young male mavrick instead of me who could possibly be a great future leader and deserving of guidance and mentorship would you still imply that he is probably selling his flesh to get his way in politics?"

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in a movie called Tejas. She essayed the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. Sadly, the film tanked at the box office. Next she has Emergency in pipeline. She plays the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, in it.