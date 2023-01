Kangana Ranaut is back on Twitter and has been slamming Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathaan. After praising the superstar's film Dhaakad actress is strongly taking against the content of the film as it's mixed with politics and more. While the fans are hailing the film, Kangana Ranaut is pointing out the negative aspects of the film. She tweeted, " All those who are claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate, I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, who is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes, it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent of Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathan". Also Read - Pathaan: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Shah Rukh Khan actioner after congratulating it's box office success; says, 'Goonjega Toh Yahaan Sirf Jai Shri Ram'

But Kangana's ranting against the film hasn't gone down well with the fans and netizens and they are questioning her credibility over her rant. Firstly the Emergency actress was slammed for praising the film and now for taking a U-turn from it. One user trolled her saying that Pathaan's one-day warning is her lifetime earnings. The actress has the perfect retort.

If the success of Pathan is openly and shamelessly associated with the success of Left Wing politics, which is associated with a party ( congress) then why film industry cries foul if Right Wing ideology opposes them ? First decide whether films / art is political or not… cont https://t.co/1xCme0TR5F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Nimo bhai i don’t have any earnings left, I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on mortgage just to make a film which will celebrate the constitution of India and our love for this great nation … paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Talking about the second-day collection of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's film enters a 200 crore club worldwide this is a massive hit for Hindi release and it has broken all the records across the globe. Pathaan has broken all the records and has created history.