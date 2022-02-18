A few days ago, had slammed the video of a little dressed as 's character of Gangubai Kathiawadi from 's upcoming movie. The girl, who is called as Choti Alia Bhatt by social media users, was was seen mouthing Alia's dialogues and imitating her actions of holding a 'beedi' as shown in the film's trailer. Kangana had strongly objected to it and slammed the girl's parents for allowing their child to have access to the content which is meant for an adult audience. Also Read - Honey Irani-Shibani Dandekar, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sharmila Tagore, Sameera Reddy-Manjri Varde - A look at Bollywood's best saas-bahu jodis

"Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly," Kangana shared a note on Instagram. Her objection to the Choti Alia Bhatt's imitation of this particular scene sparked a debate among social media users about exposing children to adult content.

We had conducted an audience poll to determine what people think about Kangana's stand against the little girl's video. And a thumping majority of the audience (71 per cent) agree with Kangana's thoughts that such actions pollute young minds, while the remaining 29 per cent voted that there's no harm in enacting onscreen characters since it's just a portrayal.

Take a look.

Responding to the controversy, Kangana said that at the trailer launch of Lock Upp in Delhi, "Jo 6-7 saal ke bachche hai, woh kisi tarah se exploit ho rahe hai, jab main unki baat kar rahi hoon (When I am talking about 6 or 7-year-olds being exploited), I don’t think it is to harm anybody in terms of business or the money that they are going to make."

Kangana further added that she was giving her opinion "in the interest of the girl children who are being exploited to imitate TikTok videos and imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth. So, you think that just because it doesn’t serve somebody’s purpose economically, my voice should be shut? Nobody’s voice should be shut.”