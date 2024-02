Article 370 actress Yami Gautam left everyone stunned as she debuted her baby bump as husband-filmmaker Aditya Dhar confirmed her pregnancy. Actress Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories on Friday night and reacted to Yami and Aditya's pregnancy news. Kangana shared a screenshot of a tweet praising Aditya wherein he was seen answering a question about Article 370 being a propaganda film. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - The Immortal Ashwatthama: Aditya Dhar finally BREAKS SILENCE on why Vicky Kaushal's movie got shelved

Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Mr Dhar has so much integrity and talent. Also, Yami Gautam is just so wonderful, undoubtedly my favorite Bollywood couple. The trailer of Article 370 looks amazing. Wish them the best, also congratulations on the pregnancy as well. So happy for them."

Well, this is not the first time when Kangana praised Yami. Earlier in April 2023, she lauded Yami and her film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. She even reacted to Yami's Instagram post about her movie becoming the 'most viewed Indian film on Netflix. Kangana wrote on Instagram Stories, "Yami Gautam is doing so well, consistently and quietly delivering the most successful films... so inspiring. Congratulations to the entire team." Even Yami called Kangana a fantastic actress and one of the best we have.

Yami Gautam and Aditya walked down the aisle in June 2021. The two are enjoying their marital bliss and will soon welcome their first child together.

Talking about Article 370, the film will be released on February 23.