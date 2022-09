seems to have made a big reveal on . The actress took to Instagram to claim that the makers of and starrer have bought movie reviews, might fake box office collections and spent huge amount in buying corporate tickets in advance bookings. Also Read - Brahmastra: Here's the role Deepika Padukone will play in part 2? Will lead to Ranbir Kapoor's character transformation?

In her Instagram post, Kangana said that director has burned down Rs 600 crore while making Brahmastra. She said that the director took 12 years to make the film, replaced 14 DOPs (Director of photography), shot for more than 400 days and changed 85 ADs Assistant Director).

She further said that the makers of Brahmastra begged to South actors, writers and directors to promote their film but they will not hire competent write, director, actors and other talent. She also said that those who are calling Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately. She accused the makers of allegedly trying to exploit religious sentiments by changing Ranbir's character name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva at the last minute.

Kangana called the makers of Brahmastra opportunists, creativity deprived, success starved and greedy people. She further said that it's not manipulation but a well thought out strategy to call 'din ko raat and raat ko din.' She also took potshots at saying that he is more interested in everyone's sex lives than films and scripts, saying that he self admittedly buys reviews, stars and fakes collections.

It remains to be seen how the makers of Brahmastra react to Kangana's explosive claims on their recently released film. It stars Ranbir, Alia, , , and in a cameo. The movie is said to be having Rs 40 crore opening for all languages.