Asha Parekh recently shared her thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's claims about the absence of genuine friendships in Bollywood. Speaking at a News18 India event, Asha Parekh expressed her disagreement with Kangana's remarks. She pointed out that she has maintained strong and enduring friendships with her contemporaries Waheeda Rehman and Helen. Also Read - Jawan actor Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: Celebs who got X, Y, Z security post death threats and what it means

When asked if such strong friendships still exist in Bollywood today, Asha Parekh encouraged the audience to inquire why Kangana believes true friendships are lacking in the industry. The veteran actress emphasized that it is a personal choice for individuals whether they want to form close bonds or not. She mentioned her own positive experience with Kangana, stating that she has always been kind and supportive towards her. The veteran actress often takes vacations and organises get togethers with her fellow actresses from the industry, which says a lot about their bond, despite being each others contemporaries and competition at one point in time. Also Read - Israel-Palestine Crisis: Fauda star Lior Raz, Gal Gadot, Kangana Ranaut and more celebs condemn the ongoing war

Kangana on the other hand, has had bitter-sweet experience with the fellow Bollywoodwallahs – be it actors, actresses or filmmakers – she has been very open about expressing her opinions and picking up on people, often calling out bias and favouritism in Bollywood. Kangana’s unabashed and unapologetic nature is also something that may be a reason for people from the industry maintaining a cordial relationship with her instead of a deeper connection. Whatever the case maybe, it is great to see Kangana doesn’t bow down to the pressure of being one with the junta and holds her own in one of the most competitive industries. Also Read - Tejas trailer: Kangana Ranaut impresses as Air Force fighter pilot; film has major URI vibes

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming film, Tejas. Scheduled to hit theatres on October 27, Tejas is a movie written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara, where Kangana portrays the character of an Air Force Pilot.