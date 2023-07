Lyricist Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut's controversy has been making headlines for quite some time now. The legal tussle between Javed Akhtar and Kangana Ranaut dates back to 2020 when Javed filed a complaint against Kangana. In an interview, she had accused him of threatening her after inviting her to his home amid her public dispute with Hrithik Roshan over their alleged affair. In response, Kangana filed a counter-complaint against Javed Akhtar. Also Read - Javed Akhtar BREAKS SILENCE on what happened at his house meeting with Kangana Ranaut

As per the latest update, Javed Akhtar has been summoned to appear before a Mumbai court in response to a counter-complaint filed against him by Kangana Ranaut. The complaint accuses Javed Akhtar of alleged "extortion and criminal intimidation". While summoning him to appear on August 5, the court found sufficient grounds to proceed against him for the offences of criminal intimidation and gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. Also Read - Javed Akhtar finally shares why he filed a defamation suit against Kangana Ranaut; says, 'People did not let me…'

The Metropolitan Magistrate of Andheri court, R M Shaikh, issued the summons on July 24, dismissing the case of extortion against the lyricist. The court clarified that asking a person to give a written apology would not fall under the definition of "valuable security" under section 30 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) because no legal right is created, transferred, or released. Also Read - Satish Kaushik’s 11-year-old daughter reads a letter for him on his birth anniversary; leaves Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher teary eyed [Watch video]

However, the court determined that there were sufficient grounds to proceed against Javed Akhtar for the offences under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman) based on the averments in the complaint, verification of the complainant, and statements of Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel.

The genesis of the case was when Javed Akhtar claimed that Kangana Ranaut had dragged his name into an interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide. In her counter-complaint, Kangana accused Javed of inviting her and her sister Rangoli to his house with "malafide intentions and ulterior motives" and subsequently threatening and intimidating her, following her public dispute with her co-star in Krrish 3.