Kangana Ranaut keeps blazing her own trail in the film industry sans the crutch of any top male star, popular Director or the need to belong to any big Bollywood camp. So much so that she's also made inroads into other film industries. Like her, love her or hate her, you can't ignore her or even deny all that she's achieved. Setting her own trail yet again, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a full-blown action avatar in one of her eagerly awaited upcoming movies, Dhaakad, and in true trailblazing sense, BollywoodLife has exclusively come to know that it's going to be a movie of many first from the point of view of a female-centric film. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan 2021: Let Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and other Bollywood beauties inspire you to dress up for the occasion – view pics

A well-placed source within the industry has informed us that Dhaakad is going to be the costliest women-oriented movie ever made in India, shot on a scaled as yet unprecedented for a film headlined by a female star. Said source reveals that most of the film's action sequences have been canned in Belgium, for which has ensured that some of the best stunt teams and action choreographers, with years of experience and sterling credits to their name, were flown in from the US, UK and Korea. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut wraps up 'Dhaakad' with a bash; looks drop-dead gorgeous as she parties with her gang

Our source further reveals that the action scenes of Dhaakad are going to be on par with anything filmed till date with any top male star or probably even better, adding that all this means the budget of the movie is a whopping Rs. 70-80 crore – till now unheard of for a female-centric film. Also Read - Dhaakad wrap up party: Kangana Ranaut steams up the internet with her hottest avatar ever in a nude bralette and pants set – view pics

Wow...if what we've learned turns out to be true, it'll be another feather in Kangana Ranaut's cap and more bragging rights both for the A-lister and her fans, right?