The devastating failure of starrer Dhaakad has not only shocked the actress but her costar Saswata Chatterjee, who appeared in a supporting role alongside and . Reacting to Dhaakad failure, Saswata said that the movie was removed from cinema halls before he could watch it. He is unable to understood why such a big scale project failed to attract the audience. Also Read - Dhaakad, Anek, Jersey and more recent big Bollywood of 2022 that tanked miserably at the box office

"No, it did not create an impact. Obviously, it feels bad. It was a big project. It was removed from cinema halls even before I could watch it. Yet it was a big-scale project- from its action to its soundtrack. So it was strange to me as well as to why it didn’t work,” Saswata told News18. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut turns Bollywood box office analyst to defend Dhaakad – here's where she got it right and where she was wrong

A couple of days ago, Kangana had expressed her anguish over hundreds of articles on Dhaakad being a flop. Share a screenshot of an article that featured a list of movies such as Gangubai Kathiawadi, 83, JugJugg Jeeyo and Radhe Shyam among others, Kangana wrote, "Everyday I wake up to hundreds of articles of Dhaakad being a flop... and no one is talking about these big disasters... any specific reason?' Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut tired of articles on Dhaakad being a flop; Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad romance in Paris and more

Advertisement

Due to zero occupancy, theatre owners were forced to replace Dhaakad with 's 2. The movie earned an embarassing figure of just Rs 2.58 crore against its monumental reported budget of Rs 85 crore. The movie was riding high on high-octane action sequences, but couldn't find the audience's support.

It was recently reported that Dhaakad producer Deepak Mukut had to sell off his office next to 's Dharma Productions to pay for the losses incurred. However, he denied it by claiming that he has recovered most of the losses and the rest will also be recovered soon.