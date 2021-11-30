Kangana Ranaut’s EPIC reaction to Parag Agrawal replacing Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO

Kangana Ranaut has a lot of projects in her hands. She is an actor who has also turned a director and producer. But when Kangana is not working, she likes to stay abreast with what is happening around the world. She always has an opinion about everything and more often than not, stirs up controversies with her remarks. Something similar happened this time as well when it was announced that Parag Agrawal will be replacing Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO. The Dhaakad actress was quick to react to the news, and like many others celebrating the development and proud moment, Kangana too expressed her happiness. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut hurt in love? Cryptic post will leave you wondering and worried

, who was banned on Twitter for her offensive tweets earlier, shared the news about the new Twitter CEO and wrote, “Bye chacha Jack”. It only remains to be seen if Kangana is able to get back on Twitter with this new change of authority. Also Read - 10 over-hyped films starring Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and more that bombed terribly at the box office

Recently, Kangana Ranaut also caught attention when she shared a sketch of a couple holding each other in their arms and wrote… tere liye hum hain jiye… hinting at the state of her love life. Fans wondered if she is missing her ‘the one’. The actress had earlier shared that there is a man in her life and she wants to get married and have kids in the next few years. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan and more: Net worth of celebrity couples will leave you shell shocked

Meanwhile, celebs like and also reacted to the news of Parag Agrawal replacing Jack Dorsey. Kher tweeted in Hindi and celebrated Parag’s becoming the new CEO of Twitter. Sonam on the other hand retweeted Jack's post on Twitter where he informed his followers about his resignation. He tweeted that Twitter should “break away from its founding and founders.”