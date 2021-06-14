Kangana Ranaut's new horse riding video reminds netizens of Majnu bhai's painting from Welcome

was massively trolled after her behind-the-scenes video from Manikarnika wherein she was seen riding a mechanical horse had surfaced online. And once again, the ghost from her past came back to haunt her after she posted a new video of her while riding a horse. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Yami Gautam, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Nayanthara – who do you think is best suited to play Sita? VOTE NOW

In the video, Kangana was seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black pants as she circled around the track while riding a horse. Many people praised her for her horse riding skills and showered love upon her. However, there was a certain section of the online users who couldn't stop talking about how Kangana's horse riding video reminded them of Majnu bhai's painting from Welcome.

played the character of Majnu bhai, a gangster who thinks he has top-notch painting skills and can paint anything and everything but ends up drawing something unexpected. His painting from Welcome had become everyone's favourite. It featured a donkey riding a horse, which is a sign of great love, as described by Majnu bhai in the film.

As Kangana shared the video, netizens began commenting on her post and left everyone in splits. Take a look.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen in the film Thalaivi. The film's release was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She is also part of the films Tejas and Dhaakad, and recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru.