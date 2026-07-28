google-preferred

Kangana Ranaut's new post on student protests goes VIRAL, says 'Jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega'

Kangana Ranaut has once again reacted to the ongoing student protests, saying those who criticise the government or damage public property should also be prepared to face public criticism in return.

WrittenBy
By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: July 28, 2026 3:46 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut's new post on student protests goes VIRAL, says 'Jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega'

Kangana Ranaut's new post on student protests goes VIRAL, says 'Jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega'

Kangana Ranaut fired off another pointed message at the student protesters this week, just days after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. She’s been vocal about her disapproval of the demonstrations, and now she says some of those same protesters are dealing with public backlash, a consequence, she argues, of their own behavior.

Raveena Tandon REACTS to student protests, claims some joined only to make reels
Also Read

Raveena Tandon REACTS to student protests, claims some joined only to make reels

On Tuesday, Kangana took to Instagram Stories and didn’t hold back. She said if you go out and damage public property or hurl insults at the government, you should expect people to push back. In her words “If you speak out, be ready to listen as well. If you damage public property, the public will damage you back. If you have a problem with the country or its leaders and you publicly use filthy language, then listen to those who love this country and voted this government into power. They have a right to speak too.” She made it clear she doesn’t have much patience for complaints about backlash, either. Echoing Newton’s third law, Kangana said, “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.” Then she threw in a dig: if protesters didn’t get that concept in the classroom, she said, they’re learning it now.

Lock Upp 2's next wildcard could change EVERYTHING; new promo hints at THIS internet star's entry
Also Read

Lock Upp 2's next wildcard could change EVERYTHING; new promo hints at THIS internet star's entry

This isn’t her first time going after the protesters. Over the past few days, Kangana’s Instagram Stories have called out some demonstrators, describing some of their online posts as “filthy” and “puke-inducing.”

What's Going For Kangana Work Wise?

Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film earned solid reviews, but didn’t make much of a splash at the box office. She’s now prepping for Queen 2, with director Vikas Bahl but the sequel has hit a legal snag: Phantom Studios has reportedly slapped JioStar with a ₹250 crore lawsuit over the rights to the Queen film. JioStar says the new movie is an original story and has nothing to do with the 2014 hit.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

Tags:

Up Next

Batwara 1947 trailer OUT: Sunny Deol ROARS back as patriot; fans hail his powerful avatar, 'Goosebumps'

Next Story

Batwara 1947 trailer OUT: Sunny Deol ROARS back as patriot; fans hail his powerful avatar, 'Goosebumps'