Kangana Ranaut's new post on student protests goes VIRAL, says 'Jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega'

Kangana Ranaut has once again reacted to the ongoing student protests, saying those who criticise the government or damage public property should also be prepared to face public criticism in return.

Kangana Ranaut's new post on student protests goes VIRAL, says 'Jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega'

Kangana Ranaut fired off another pointed message at the student protesters this week, just days after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. She’s been vocal about her disapproval of the demonstrations, and now she says some of those same protesters are dealing with public backlash, a consequence, she argues, of their own behavior.

On Tuesday, Kangana took to Instagram Stories and didn’t hold back. She said if you go out and damage public property or hurl insults at the government, you should expect people to push back. In her words “If you speak out, be ready to listen as well. If you damage public property, the public will damage you back. If you have a problem with the country or its leaders and you publicly use filthy language, then listen to those who love this country and voted this government into power. They have a right to speak too.” She made it clear she doesn’t have much patience for complaints about backlash, either. Echoing Newton’s third law, Kangana said, “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction.” Then she threw in a dig: if protesters didn’t get that concept in the classroom, she said, they’re learning it now.

This isn’t her first time going after the protesters. Over the past few days, Kangana’s Instagram Stories have called out some demonstrators, describing some of their online posts as “filthy” and “puke-inducing.”

What's Going For Kangana Work Wise?

Kangana was last seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The film earned solid reviews, but didn’t make much of a splash at the box office. She’s now prepping for Queen 2, with director Vikas Bahl but the sequel has hit a legal snag: Phantom Studios has reportedly slapped JioStar with a ₹250 crore lawsuit over the rights to the Queen film. JioStar says the new movie is an original story and has nothing to do with the 2014 hit.

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